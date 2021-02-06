BARCELONA
El voto por correo en las elecciones catalanas del 14 de febrero ha crecido un 350% con respecto a los anteriores comicios de 2017, con un total de 284.706 solicitudes para votar de este modo, según ha informado la Generalitat en un comunicado.
Se trata de una cifra récord en unas elecciones en Catalunya, motivada por el contexto de pandemia de coronavirus, que ha animado a parte de los votantes a optar por esta modalidad para no tener que acudir el 14F a un colegio electoral para votar presencialmente.
En las elecciones del 21 de diciembre de 2017, fueron aceptadas un total de 78.876 solicitudes de voto por correo, una cifra más parecida a la de anteriores comicios: en 2015 llegaron a 107.421, en 2012 fueron 63.142, en 2010 se quedaron en 45.000 y en 2006 el total fue de 41.551.
Ahora, los electores que han tramitado su solicitud –el plazo para pedirlo se cerró este viernes– tienen tiempo hasta el 12 de febrero para emitir su voto por correo.
Según la Generalitat, hasta este sábado ya habrían enviado su voto por correo un total de 133.148 electores, muy por encima de los votos emitidos en el mismo periodo electoral en 2017: 56.866.
