Durante la semana se alcanzarán valores "sensiblemente superiores" a los habituales para la época actual en casi toda la Península y Baleares, según los servicios de predicción de la AEMET. En zonas del nordeste de Galicia, oeste de Asturias y Gipuzkoa, sin embargo, se presentarán precipitaciones que podrían ser localmente fuertes y acompañadas de granizo. 

Una familia pasea en Murcia bajo altas temperaturas. EFE
Las temperaturas aumentarán este lunes 4 de mayo en el extremo norte peninsular, el cual será notable en el litoral cantábrico, mientras que bajarán en el extremo oeste y en Canarias. Por la noche, las temperaturas también ascenderán en la mayor parte de la Península.

Según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET), se alcanzarán valores "sensiblemente superiores" a los habituales para la época actual en casi toda la Península y Baleares, pudiendo superar los 30ºC y 32ºC en amplias zonas de la mitad sur peninsular, litoral cantábrico y valle del Ebro. De hecho, hasta 17 provincias registrarán máximas a partir de los 30ºC. Córdoba, por ejemplo, podría llegar a los 35ºC, y Jaén y Toledo a los 34ºC.

En gran parte del país habrá un predominio de tiempo estable, con cielos poco nubosos o con nubes medias y altas. No obstante, debido a la presencia de un sistema de bajas presiones al oeste de la Península, se espera un aumento de la nubosidad en el extremo norte y cuadrante noroeste peninsular y en el sistema Ibérico.

Así, se esperan precipitaciones en la segunda mitad del día en Galicia, Asturias y noroeste de Castilla y León, acompañadas de tormentas, que probablemente se extiendan al final al resto del área cantábrica, sin descartarlas, de forma aislada y ocasional, en otros puntos del tercio noroeste, alto Ebro y Pirineos.

Las precipitaciones podrían ser localmente fuertes y acompañadas de granizo en el nordeste de Galicia, oeste de Asturias y Guipúzcoa, sin descartarlo en zonas próximas. En Canarias, hay posibilidad de precipitaciones en islas de mayor relieve, así como posibilidad de calimas en la Península y Melilla. En este sentido, las provincias de Lugo y Guipúzcoa tendrán avisos amarillos (riesgo) por lluvias y tormentas.

Por otro lado, es probable que este lunes haya galerna a partir de la tarde en el litoral cantábrico, con viento del sur rolando repentinamente a noroeste fuerte, que pondrán en aviso amarillo al litoral oriental asturiano, al litoral cántabro, al litoral de Vizcaya y al litoral de Guipúzcoa.

