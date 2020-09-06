"Entre 2.000 y 2.500" profesores de la Comunidad de Madrid dan positivo en los test y tendrán que someterse a una PCR

MADRID
El consejero de Educación y Juventud de la Comunidad de Madrid, Enrique Ossorio, ha cifrado "entre 2.000 y 2.500" los docentes que tienen que someterse a una PCR tras dar positivo en alguno de los más de 66.000 test serológicos programados por la Comunidad antes del regreso a aulas.
Si finalmente dieran positivo en coronavirus serían sustituidos por interinos, adicionales a los 10.610 profesores que la Comunidad tiene previstos contratar, ha confirmado Ossorio tras visitar el albergue juvenil de Los Batanes, en Rascafría, donde ha conocido el estado de los trabajos de investigación arqueológica que se están desarrollando en los yacimientos de Pinilla del Valle.
(Habrá ampliación)
