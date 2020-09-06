Estás leyendo: "Entre 2.000 y 2.500" profesores de la Comunidad de Madrid dan positivo en los test y tendrán que someterse a una PCR

"Entre 2.000 y 2.500" profesores de la Comunidad de Madrid dan positivo en los test y tendrán que someterse a una PCR

Si finalmente dieran positivo en coronavirus serían sustituidos por interinos, adicionales a los 10.610 profesores que la Comunidad tiene previstos contratar, asegura el consejero de Educación y Juventud de la Comunidad de Madrid, Enrique Ossorio.

Cientos de profesores y personal que trabaja en los centros de educación esperan para realizarse el test de anticuerpos de la Covid-19 en el IES Virgen de la Paloma en Madrid este miércoles. EFE/Rodrigo Jiménez
Imágenes que hablan por sí solas. Miles de profesores madrileños haciendo cola para hacerse un test de anticuerpos y detectar si tienen coronavirus a pocos días del arranque del curso escolar. La Comunidad de Madrid envió a...

MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

El consejero de Educación y Juventud de la Comunidad de Madrid, Enrique Ossorio, ha cifrado "entre 2.000 y 2.500" los docentes que tienen que someterse a una PCR tras dar positivo en alguno de los más de 66.000 test serológicos programados por la Comunidad antes del regreso a aulas.

Si finalmente dieran positivo en coronavirus serían sustituidos por interinos, adicionales a los 10.610 profesores que la Comunidad tiene previstos contratar, ha confirmado Ossorio tras visitar el albergue juvenil de Los Batanes, en Rascafría, donde ha conocido el estado de los trabajos de investigación arqueológica que se están desarrollando en los yacimientos de Pinilla del Valle.

