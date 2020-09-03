El caos de las pruebas serólogicas que está realizando la Comunidad de Madrid a su personal docente ha levantado las críticas del sector contra la forma en la que la Consejería de Educación está gestionando la situación.

Este jueves, el profesor de Secundaria Borja Delgado ha denunciado que la primera comunicación oficial sobre la realización de estas pruebas la recibió el mismo día a las cuatro de la madrugada: "La primera comunicación oficial que recibo de la consejería de Educación se realiza a las 04:15 de la madrugada del mismo día en que me tengo que realizar ese test", ha criticado el docente en una entrevista en La Sexta.

Delgado ha detallado que sí que tuvo constancia por parte de su centro escolar a las 21.40 horas de la noche anterior de la realización de estas pruebas, pero no la comunicación oficial. Así, el docente considera que se ha llevado a cabo una "muy mala gestión de estas pruebas". Además, ha considerado que las disculpas del consejero de Educación, Enrique Ossorio, han sido "muy pobres": "Nuestro consejero nos pide disculpas, pero dos horas antes nos está insultando", ha aseverado.

Delgado ha señalado que es "totalmente falso" que algunos profesores no estuvieran acudiendo a la hora a la que estaban citados, tal y como señaló el Ejecutivo autonómico. No es lógico que estén citando 400 docentes y no docentes cada 30 minutos para hacerse una prueba serológica, porque es a todas luces irrealizable", ha enfatizado.