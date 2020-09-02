madridActualizado:
Ante el caos organizado la mañana de este miércoles en los aledaños del IES Virgen de la Paloma después de que el Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid llamase a que los docentes acudieran de manera masiva a realizarse pruebas serológicas, la Consejería de Educación ha culpado a los profesores de la desorganización allí provocada.
En un mensaje a través de las redes sociales, Educación ha solicitado a los maestros "responsabilidad": "Hacemos un llamamiento a la responsabilidad a los docentes que van a hacerse los test del COVID-19 para que respeten el día y las franjas horarias a las que han sido citados. Muchas gracias a todos por la colaboración", han señalado.
Mientras, continuaba la espera de los trabajadores de la Educación que aguardaban en medio de una aglomeración de miles personas convocadas en el mismo lugar.
Finalmente, las pruebas han sido canceladas a mediodía, aunque la falta de coordinación llevaba reinando en ellas desde antes de que empezaran, con una convocatoria exprés que vulneraba la protección de datos, colas infinitas, aglomeraciones y nula distancia de seguridad.
