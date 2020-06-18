Más de 200.000 personas solicitan el Ingreso Mínimo Vital

madrid
El ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá, ha asegurado que cerca de 212.000 personas han solicitado el Ingreso Mínimo Vital a la seguridad social, que ha comenzado a procesar las solicitudes desde este lunes.
"Esto pone de manifiesto la extraordinaria capacidad de la seguridad social para gestionar prestaciones", ha celebrado este jueves el ministro durante su comparecencia en la Comisión de Trabajo, Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones en el Senado.
Para el ministro, la nueva renta es una herramienta "fundamental" para "romper un círculo vicioso que hay en España entre la desigualdad, la incertidumbre y la falta de oportunidades".
En sus palabras, el riesgo sobre los más vulnerables "aumenta" en una situación de crisis, por lo que el Ejecutivo ha modificado sus prioridades y volcado "todas las energías y esfuerzos" en la puesta en marcha del Ingreso Mínimo Vital. "La crisis nos ha abierto a todos los ojos", ha precisado.
Asimismo, Escrivá ha insistido en que el modelo de esta nueva renta está "extraordinariamente focalizado" desde el punto de vista de los hogares. "Tenemos un modelo de gobernanza moderno, propio de lo que tenemos que aspirar a ser, un estado cuasi federal", ha dicho.
En este sentido, ha destacado que en el modelo del Ingreso Mínimo Vital tienen que participar los distintos niveles de Gobierno "porque las competencias son compartidas", por lo que ha apostado por impulsar "distintas políticas que arropen a la prestación". Así, ha añadido que la nueva prestación se trata de "un conjunto de políticas públicas en torno a una prestación".
