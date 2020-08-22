Estás leyendo: El 80% de usuarios tiene anticuerpos contra la covid-19 en algunas residencias de Madrid

La Consejería de Sanidad ha comenzado a hacer en agosto un estudio sobre el estado de las defensas de los usuarios de las residencias de mayores en la Comunidad. 

Una residente de la Residencia de Mayores Pablo Neruda, Madrid. Jesús Hellín / Europa Press / Archivo
En algunas residencias de mayores de la Comunidad de Madrid, hasta el 70 o el 80% de los usuarios tiene anticuerpos contra la covid-19, según un estudio elaborado por la Consejería de Sanidad.

El viceconsejero madrileño de Salud Pública y Plan Covid-19, Antonio Zapatero, ha aportado estos datos tras visitar el dispositivo para la realización de pruebas PCR a vecinos de Móstoles de entre 15 y 49 años, destinado a la detección precoz de coronavirus en personas asintomáticas.

La Consejería de Sanidad ha comenzado a hacer en agosto un estudio sobre el estado de las defensas de los usuarios de las residencias de mayores de la Comunidad de Madrid, que "no se ha hecho en ninguna parte del mundo" y que estará acabado "en las próximas dos o tres semanas", ha explicado Zapatero.

"Sabemos ya que en algunas residencias hasta el 70% o el 80% de los residentes tienen anticuerpos contra esta infección", algo que es "muy importante" para gestionar "lo que se nos va a venir este invierno", ha apuntado el viceconsejero.

Zapatero ha indicado que este estudio es una intervención más de la Consejería de Sanidad para "proteger y defender a los grupos más vulnerables" que son los usuarios de las residencias de mayores y de los centros socio-sanitarios de la región.

