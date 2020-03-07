madrid
El movimiento feminista vuelve a tomar las calles este 8M. En España, se han convocado más de 700 movilizaciones para reivindicar la lucha por los derechos de las mujeres. Además, se han organizado actos previos a la jornada del domingo como caceroladas, bicicletadas y lecturas de manifiestos (consulta el mapa para localizar las convocatorias más cercanas).
En Madrid, este sábado se ha convocado a las 21.00 horas una marcha nocturna que iniciará su recorrido en el Paseo de Recoletos (frente a la Biblioteca Nacional) y a las 23.00 horas una cacerolada en la Puerta del Sol. Público ofrecerá una señal en directo de ambos actos a través de la herramienta Facebook Live.
A lo largo del domingo, se ofrecerá toda la información minuto a minuto sobre la revuelta feminista que movilizará a las mujeres de todo el mundo y se recogerán las mejores imágenes del 8M a través de una fotogalería. En la capital, se cubrirá en directo la "revuelta ciclista" que arrancará en la Plaza de Callao y la lectura del manifiesto de comunicadoras programada para las 13.00 horas en la Plaza del Museo de Reina Sofía.
Además, también se puede seguir en directo el performance Un violador en tu camino que se realizará en Madrid desde Neptuno a las 15.00 horas. Y a las 17.00 horas recorreremos la marcha feminista que iniciará su recorrido en Atocha para terminar con la lectura del manifiesto de la Comisión 8M de Madrid en Plaza de España, que lleva por lema Revuelta feminista. Con derechos, sin barreras. Feministas sin fronteras para "hacer saber al mundo" que las mujeres necesitan "una vida con derechos todos los días del año".
