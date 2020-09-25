madrid
Un informe de la Abogacía del Estado encargado por el ministerio de Educación concluye que el coronavirus no es motivo suficiente ni per se para que los padres no manden a sus hijos al colegio, pero sí admite algunas excepciones.
Así, la Abogacía del Estado asegura que deberá valorarse que los alumnos no vayan a clase por razones de su salud o de la de las personas con las que convive si esta es vulnerable. "Deberá valorarse, tanto por los centros docentes como por las autoridades competentes, la situación particular de cada menor, por razones de salud, tanto del menor como de sus familiares convivientes, así como la situación de evolución epidemiológica en el momento que se trate. Estas circunstancias pueden constituir una causa de justificación del absentismo", asegura el informe.
El informe advierte, sin embargo, que las faltas reiteradas de un menor deberán ser denunciadas "para que, en su caso, y si procede, se adopten las medidas de intervención correspondientes".
Este pasado jueves, la ministra de Educación, Isabel Celáa, aseguró que las comunidades autónomas no están reportando casos relevantes de padres que no estén llevando a sus hijos al colegio por miedo al coronavirus. "En el 95,5% de los centros no se han producido incidencias relacionadas con la covid-19", aseguró la ministra, quien también detalló que el 0,73% del total de grupos están en situación de cuarentena.
