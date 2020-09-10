bruselasActualizado:
El abogado general del Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea –el fiscal– Gerard Hogan considera ilegal prohibir el sacrificio animal sin aturdimiento, como es la práctica halal y kosher en las religiones musulmana y judía, al entender que debe prevalecer el respeto a la libertad de religión y sus ritos.
En sus conclusiones sobre una cuestión planteada por el Tribunal Constitucional belga, Hogan se opone a la ley aprobada por Flandes que prohíbe la muerte de animales sin aturdimiento. Recuerda que el reglamento europeo contempla excepciones a la obligación de tomar en consideración la exigencia del bienestar animal, que establece que los animales se matarán únicamente previo aturdimiento.
"La excepción refleja el deseo del legislador de la Unión de respetar la libertad de religión y el derecho a manifestar la religión o las convicciones a través del culto, la enseñanza, las prácticas y la observancia de los ritos, pese al sufrimiento evitable que se causa a los animales en el contexto del sacrificio ritual sin aturdimiento previo", asegura el abogado irlandés en su escrito.
De este modo, Hogan entiende que dicha disposición en la ley "cristaliza el compromiso de la UE con una sociedad tolerante y plural en la que subsisten y deben conciliarse opiniones y convicciones divergentes y, a veces, enfrentadas".
Para el abogado del TUE el reglamento europeo, por tanto, no autoriza a los Estados miembros a prohibir el sacrificio de los animales conforme lo prescriben los ritos religiosos. Pese a que la normativa comunitaria permite la adopción de leyes nacionales más estrictas con el objetivo de proteger el bienestar de los animales, estas medidas no pueden consistir en prohibir el sacrificio ritual de animales sin aturdimiento previo o después de ser degollados, "ya que tal cosa equivaldría a vaciar la excepción contemplada en el reglamento de su esencia misma".
Según su opinión, la excepción debe aplicarse de forma estricta para proteger a los animales en la mayor medida, al tiempo que se garantiza el respeto a la libertad de religión y de convicciones religiosas "profundamente arraigadas".
