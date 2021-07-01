Abren diligencias para investigar la vacunación de dos alcaldes de Alacant saltándose la cola

ALACANT
La titular del Juzgado de Instrucción 2 de Dénia (Alacant) ha incoado diligencias previas para investigar la vacunación contra la covid-19 de los alcaldes socialistas de los municipios alicantinos de El Verger y Els Poblets, Ximo Coll y Carolina Vives, respectivamente, en un centro de salud el pasado 8 de enero.
El PSPV-PSOE expedientó y suspendió cautelarmente de militancia a ambos regidores, que son matrimonio, tras conocerse que fueron vacunados ese día en un centro de salud de El Verger.
La magistrada ha abierto esta investigación tras recibir una denuncia de la Fiscalía Anticorrupción de Alicante contra ambos alcaldes por la presunta comisión de un delito de cohecho pasivo impropio, según un comunicado del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunitat Valenciana (TSJCV).
La instructora acuerda en el auto, entre otras diligencias, requerir diversa documentación e información a la Conselleria de Sanidad Universal y Salud Pública.
Así, el juzgado ha solicitado al Departamento de Salud de Dénia que le aporte el protocolo de vacunación que debía seguirse en el centro de salud de El Verger el 8 de enero, así como que identifique tanto a profesionales sanitarios como a otras personas que se vacunaron el mismo día que los alcaldes denunciados.
Citado a declarar el alcalde de La Nucía
El pasado 14 de junio, el TSJCV informó también de que el alcalde de La Nucía (Alicante), Bernabé Cano, del PP, ha sido citado a declarar el próximo 7 de julio en calidad de investigado por vacunarse presuntamente de forma irregular contra la Covid-19 el pasado 6 de enero en una residencia geriátrica de ese municipio.
La titular del Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción número 2 de Villajoyosa (Alacant) ha incoado diligencias previas y ha citado a declarar al alcalde nuciero y diputado provincial para que declare como investigado.
