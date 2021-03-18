Madrid
La Federación de Fútbol inglesa (FA) ha sido acusada, en un informe realizado por una comisión independiente, de haber cometido un "grave fallo institucional" por no haber hecho lo suficiente por evitar que decenas de niños que fueran víctimas de pedofilia en los clubes ingleses entre 1970 y 2005. Esta investigación de 707 páginas ha sido publicada este miércoles después de cuatro años de trabajo. Fue la propia FA la que promovió el estudio en diciembre de 2016 para conocer con más detalles las denuncias de abusos de entrenadores durante 1970 y 2005.
En total, han participado en la investigación 62 personas implicadas en los abusos, así como 157 testigos más, para tratar de vislumbrar cómo la FA y los clubes se hicieron cargo de las denuncias por acoso. Según el informe presentado, no hay prueba de que la FA supiera que había un grave problema con el abuso a niños antes de 1995, pero apunta que esta institución "no hizo lo suficiente para mantener a los niños a salvo" entre 1995 y el 2000.
"La FA actuó muy despacio para introducir medidas que garantizaran la seguridad de los niños. Hubo fallos institucionales para lo que no puede haber excusas", añadió la investigación.
Se han identificado errores en clubes como el Chelsea, el Aston Villa, el Stoke City, el Peterborough y el Southampton, en los cuales hubo rumores de abusos sexuales o denuncias, ante los cuales los clubes no actuaron adecuadamente.
En total, se ha identificado a 240 sospechosos y a 692 víctimas.
El caso de Barry Bennell
Uno de los casos más sonados fue el de Barry Bennell, quien fue entrenador juvenil del Crewe Alexandra y el Manchester City durante los 80 y los 90 y que fue denunciado varias veces por abuso. Pese a ser encarcelado, salió de prisión en 2003 y, según la investigación, no se pusieron suficientes medidas de seguridad para que volviera al fútbol. Aunque no hay pruebas de que Bennell volviera al fútbol, la FA en ningún momento se preocupó por controlar sus movimientos.
Entre las iniciativas propuestas por la investigación se incluye la revisión anual de las medidas dirigidas a garantizar la seguridad de los niños, la contratación de personas que investiguen a tiempo completo estas actividades en los clubes de fútbol profesionales y la creación de un día nacional contra el abuso en el fútbol, entre otras.
