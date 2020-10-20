Estás leyendo: Denuncian la brutal agresión de un policía a una mujer que asegura estar embazada en Madrid

Abuso policial Denuncian la brutal agresión de un policía a una mujer que asegura estar embazada en Madrid

Un ciudadano grabó la agresión y publicó en las redes sociales el vídeo en el que se observa como un agente de la Policía Nacional pega un puñetazo y una patada a la mujer ya esposada. 

Captura de pantalla del vídeo de la agresión. / Twitter
Captura de pantalla del vídeo de la agresión. / Twitter

La Red Española de Inmigración y Ayuda al Refugiado ha denunciado un abuso policial contra una mujer que al parecer estaba embarazada en el barrio madrileño de Carabanchel. 

Un ciudadano grabó la agresión y publicó en las redes sociales el vídeo en el que se observa como un agente de la Policía Nacional pega un puñetazo y una patada a la mujer ya esposada. Durante la agresión la mujer grita que está embarazada.

Desde la Delegación del Gobierno aseguran que la mujer no estaba embarazada, sin cuestionar el abuso de la fuerza del agente, "una mujer dice estar embarazada y la policía le da puñetazos en la cara y patadas mientras la insulta", escribe el colectivo Carabanchel Antifa en sus redes. 

La Red de Inmigración escribe en su Twitter que "nada justifica dar un puñetazo en la cara a una persona detenida".

Todavía se desconoce si realmente la mujer estaba embarazada y la fecha en la que se grabó la agresión. 

La plataforma la Red de Inmigración aseguran que además de pedir explicaciones al Ministerio del Interior y a la Delegación del Gobierno, acudirán a los tribunales.

