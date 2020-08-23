Estás leyendo: Dos detenidos por abusar sexualmente de dos chicas que habían drogado en Barcelona

Los hechos ocurrieron el 16 de agosto y las detenciones se hicieron el jueves 20: los investigadores arrestaron a los presuntos autores, que pasaron este sábado a disposición judicial ante el juzgado de instrucción en funciones de guardia de Barcelona.

PÚBLICO / eUROPA PRESS

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a dos turistas italianos de 23 años por presuntos abusos sexuales contra dos chicas en Barcelona tras drogarlas con un medicamento, informa la policía catalana este domingo en un comunicado.

Los hechos empezaron la tarde del 16 de agosto, cuando las jóvenes estaban con un grupo de amigas en un local de Sant Adrià de Besòs (Barcelona) y conocieron a unos chicos.

Al día siguiente las dos víctimas se dirigieron a un centro hospitalario donde les hicieron varias pruebas y cuya analítica reveló que les habían dado un fármaco que contenía benzodiazepinas, un medicamento psicotrópico con efectos sedantes, amnésicos y relajantes que suele prescribirse para tratar insomnio o ansiedad.

Tras informar a la policía de lo ocurrido, los agentes identificaron a los abusadores sexuales a través de sus cuentas en las redes sociales, y ubicaron el domicilio en que había tenido lugar el abuso sexual, situado en el distrito del Eixample de Barcelona.

