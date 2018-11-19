La Iglesia silenció durante décadas casos de pederastia. Así lo explica una sentencia canónica que admite que la Iglesia no actuó ante los abusos sexuales a menores. En concreto, el fallo hace referencia a un caso grave que se produjo en 2013 en el que el tribunal eclesiástico de la diócesis de Mallorca expulsó a un cura por violar hasta en doce ocasiones a una niña. En el fallo de este tribunal publicado por El País se admite la tolerancia de los obispos ante casos similares y su encubrimiento.
El fallo señala que “se miraba, con frecuencia, hacia otro lado, disimulando los hechos que aparecían". "Hoy en día se habla de tolerancia cero ante los comportamientos abusivos, de los cuales se considera un agravante la autoridad con que los abusadores se presentan delante de las víctimas inocentes menores de edad,” prosigue. El acusado, Pere Barceló Rigó, tuvo como única pena la expulsión del estado clerical.
Los hechos se produjeron en 1998. Un catequista descubrió a Barceló en ropa interior con una niña de diez años, según informa el diario. Ferrer investigó el caso por su cuenta y descubrió otros abusos del mismo cura a otras infantes. Pero durante ese tiempo, el sacerdote siguió abusando de la menor. El catequista informó de estos acontecimientos a la diócesis de Mallorca y a las autoridades civiles. La Iglesia no hizo nada.
No fue hasta noviembre de 2012 cuando la víctima se animó a denunciar ante la justicia ordinaria y en la diócesis. En la declaración ante el Tribunal Eclesiástico detalló cómo Pere Barceló le agarraba los brazos cuando ella se oponía o le “tapaba la boca cuando ella sufría dolor ante la penetración”. En marzo de 2013, el tribunal eclesiástico falló contra el sacerdote, al que expulsó del estado clerical. Se trata del primer caso en el que un sacerdote recibe la máxima pena antes de que se publique una sentencia en la justicia civil.
Respuesta de la Iglesia
Sobre los abusos ha hablado precisamente este lunes el presidente de la Conferencia Episcopal Española (CEE), Ricardo Blázquez, ha aseverado hoy que "la Iglesia reconoce abiertamente los abusos de diversa índole y tiene la firme decisión de erradicarlos". También ha dado las gracias a las víctimas de abusos sexuales en el seno de la Iglesia por su "valentía al denunciarlos", porque "ayudan a la Iglesia a tomar conciencia de cuanto ha ocurrido y de la necesidad de reaccionar con decisión".
Este discurso se produce días después de que el secretario general de la Conferencia Episcopal Española José María Gil Tamayo, admitiera que durante años la Iglesia ha guardado un "silencio cómplice" ante los casos de pederastia en el seno de esta institución que, además, enmarcó en un contexto de "inacción de toda la sociedad española" ante estos delitos.
