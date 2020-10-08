Estás leyendo: Cinco años de cárcel para el sacristán que abusó de tres monaguillos en Murcia

Abusos sexuales Iglesia Cinco años de cárcel para el sacristán que abusó de tres monaguillos en Murcia

Según la acusación, si los niños no accedían a sus requerimientos sexuales, los amenazaba con no dejarles ayudar en misa ni salir en las procesiones.

Audiencia Provincial de Murcia. / EUROPA PRESS
EFE

La Audiencia Provincial de Murcia ha condenado a cinco años de prisión al sacristán de una iglesia de Cieza (Murcia) que entre los años 1999 y 2003 abusó de forma reiterada de tres monaguillos, hechos que han sido reconocidos por el procesado durante el juicio celebrado a puerta cerrada.

Tras reconocer los hechos, el acusado, F.J.R., ha dado su conformidad al pacto acordado por el fiscal del caso, la acusación particular y su defensa, que ha ejercido el letrado murciano José Antonio García, y que incluye indemnizaciones para los perjudicados que suman 170.000 euros. A la hora de fijar la pena se le han aplicados las atenuantes de confesión y de dilaciones indebidas, según han indicado las fuentes judiciales.

Según la acusación estatal, el acusado mantuvo, de manera reiterada, relaciones sexuales de diverso tipo con los monaguillos, lo que hizo prevaliéndose de su condición de sacristán y ganándose su favor con la entrega de regalos.

Y ha mantenido también la Fiscalía que si los niños no accedían a sus requerimientos sexuales, los amenazaba, presuntamente, con no dejarles ayudar en misa ni salir en las procesiones.

