Los dos turismos, en los que viajaban cinco y dos personas, respectivamente, colisionaron este sábado de forma frontolateral en la N-301, dentro del término municipal de Villanueva de Alcardete.

Imagen de archivo de varios agentes de la Guardia Civil y una ambulancia. Manuel Ángel Laya / Europa Press

Cuatro mujeres han fallecido mientras que dos hombres y otra mujer han resultado heridos a consecuencia de una colisión entre dos turismos que se produjo este sábado en la carretera nacional N-301 (Madrid-Cartagena), dentro del término municipal de Villanueva de Alcardete (Toledo).

Los dos turismos, en los que viajaban cinco y dos personas, respectivamente, colisionaron de forma frontolateral a las 17:46 horas de la tarde a la altura del kilómetro 111 de la N-301, han informado a Efe fuentes del servicio de emergencias 112.

A consecuencia del accidente han muerto cuatro mujeres de 68, 66, 60 y 23 años de edad, que viajaban en uno de los dos vehículos implicados. A su vez, han resultado heridos dos hombres de 62 y 21 años de edad y otra mujer de 25 años, que fueron trasladados al Hospital La Mancha Centro de Alcázar de San Juan (Ciudad Real).

Hasta el lugar del accidente se trasladaron bomberos del parque de Villacañas (Toledo), una UVI móvil, dos ambulancias de soporte vital básico (SVB) y agentes de la Guardia Civil, según ha indicado el 112.

