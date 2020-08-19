madridActualizado:
El Tribunal Superior de Justica de Andalucía (TSJA) ha avalado este miércoles el despido disciplinario al jefe de Operaciones de un hipermercado de Sevilla, que fue denunciado por acoso sexual a dos subordinadas, más tarde fue denunciado de nuevo por otras tres, según informa el Diario de Sevilla.
Como defensa, el hombre alegó que muchas acusaciones eran "solo comentarios, piropos y miradas, nunca de carácter despectivo u ofensivo sino todo lo contrario" o simplemente "bromas sin contenido libidinoso ni solicitud de favor sexual".
En este sentido, la respuesta del Tribunal Superior de Justicia ha sido clara: "No puede aceptar la Sala tales razonamientos, cuya simple reproducción repugna" pues atentan "contra los más elementales principios de igualdad y dignidad y desde luego quedan fuera de toda lógica".
Los hechos
"Métete para dentro, que te voy a dar todo lo tuyo" o "si fueras más joven no te escaparías", estas eran algunas frases del acusado
Entre 2014 y 2016, según los hechos declarados probados, el jefe acosó a cinco subordinadas con frases tales como "métete para dentro, que te voy a dar todo lo tuyo", "si fueras más joven no te escaparías", "por mucho que te cambies de imagen ya estás fichada", a la empleada de Panadería le decía "estás para mojar pan".
A otra que estaba en el Equipo de Socorrismo le decía: "un día me voy a desmayar para que me hagas el boca a boca" y ante el comentario de una trabajadora de que ese día apenas había metido algunas cajas, el encargado le contestó: "Aquí se meten muchas cosas".
Además les agarraba de la mano, les hacía comentarios mirando a sus pechos o a su camiseta, les tocaba los glúteos con la rodilla, pasaba por detrás de ellas y les rozaba y agarraba la cintura, les tocaba la oreja y el cuello “con ánimo libidinoso” y les susurraba frases al oído.
