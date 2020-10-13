Estás leyendo: Activado el plan anticontaminación por un vertido de combustible en la ría de Arousa

Como medida preventiva, el Instituto tecnológico para el control del medio marino (Intecmar) ha decretado el cierre cautelar de un polígono de bateas próximo a la zona, el de Ribeira B.

Localizada un mancha de residuos oleosos en la ría de Arousa. /@DelGobGalicia
Vilagarcía

EFE

El servicio de Guardacostas de Galicia ha activado un plan de emergencia -nivel medio- ante el hallazgo de una mancha de fuel de 1.300 por 500 metros en la ría de Arousa, entre Ribeira y la isla da Rúa, informaron fuentes de la Xunta.

La mancha de combustible fue detectada por un avión de Salvamento Marítimo que realizaba un vuelo de observación por la zona. Como medida preventiva, el Instituto tecnológico para el control del medio marino (Intecmar) ha decretado el cierre cautelar de un polígono de bateas próximo a la zona, el de Ribeira B.

Hacia la zona del vertido se desplazan los buques Irmáns García Nodal y Paio Gómez Chariño y las patrulleras Punta Falcoeiro y Punta Roncadoira con personal del servicio de Guardacostas para sumarse a los efectivos de Salvamento Marítimo, que coordina el operativo para evitar que el combustible llegue a la costa.

La conselleira del Mar, Rosa Quintana, ha solicitado al delegado del Gobierno en Galicia, Javier Losada, la activación del plan marítimo nacional, al tratarse de un episodio en el mar y mientras la contaminación no llegue a la costa.

