Estás leyendo: Otro activista de Pussy Riot deja Rusia para evitar la persecución policial

Público
Público

Otro activista de Pussy Riot deja Rusia para evitar la persecución policial

Sofeyev se suma a su compañera Nikúlshina, que se refugia en Georgia por las múltiples detenciones contra el colectivo feminista ruso en el país.

Una integrante de Pussy Riot en un concierto contra la violencia de género. Foto de archivo.
Una integrante de Pussy Riot en un concierto contra la violencia de género. Foto de archivo. Claudia Thaler / Europa Press

Moscú

Actualizado:

El integrante del grupo punk Pussy Riot Aleksandr Sofeyev abandonó Rusia para evitar ser detenido nuevamente tras cumplir dos arrestos administrativos seguidos y poco después de que el mismo paso fuera dado por otra activista del grupo, informó hoy la prensa local.

Según el portal Otkritie Media, Sofeyev se refugiará una temporada en Georgia. Al mismo tiempo, el propio activista confesó que no planea abandonar Rusia para siempre y espera poder volver al país después de las elecciones parlamentarias del otoño próximo. "Mi casa y mi corazón están aquí (en Rusia)", dijo el activista.

Las autoridades dejan a los activistas un "margen de tiempo" entre un arresto y otro para que abandonen el país

El pasado fin de semana abandonó Rusia la activista de Pussy Riot Veronika Nikúlshina tras cumplir su segundo arresto en un mes debido a la persecución policial contra el colectivo feminista ruso. La mujer salió de Rusia rumbo a Georgia junto a su pareja tras ser puesta en libertad el sábado por la noche del centro de detención donde había cumplido 15 días de arresto por desobediencia a la Policía.

Nikúlshina fue detenida en tres ocasiones desde el comienzo del verano. El último arresto se produjo solo dos días después de haber salido de la cárcel a principios de mes. Según Soféyev, las autoridades dejan a los activistas del grupo un "margen de tiempo" entre un arresto y otro precisamente para que abandonaran el país. Su compañera Nikúlshina también señalo sobre los múltiples arrestos de los activistas: "Las autoridades están intentando decir algo".

El colectivo ruso ganó fama mundial en 2012 cuando tres de sus integrantes fueron condenadas a dos años cárcel por escenificar una plegaria punk en el mayor templo ortodoxo del país.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público