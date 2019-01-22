La placa en memoria de Sandra Palo en Getafe ha aparecido este lunes cubierta de pintura, dos días después de inaugurarse el monolito donde está colocada junto al barrio de Las Margaritas, donde residía con su familia cuando fue asesinada en 2003.
María del Mar Bermúdez, la madre de Sandra Palo, ha calificado al autor o autores de este acto vandálico como "mal nacidos y cobardes", a través de las redes sociales. "Si alguien tiene algo en nuestra contra que venga y nos lo diga, pero que no lo paguen con mi hija que no se puede defender", ha manifestado la madre de Sandra Palo tras conocer lo ocurrido con la placa en la que ponía 'Para que ni la mayor de las sombras apague nunca tu sonrisa' junto a una fotografía de su hija.
Por su parte, la alcaldesa, Sara Hernández, ha asegurado que "no hay ninguna justificación para quien haya hecho esto", y ha añadido que Sandra Palo y su familia "se merecían ese homenaje por los hechos terribles que sucedieron en el año 2003 y por la lucha incansable de su madre y de su padre para que no se pierda su memoria".
A su juicio, "Getafe es una ciudad solidaria, reivindicativa y respetuosa, y este acto vandálico va contra nuestros principios morales y sociales, por lo que mostramos nuestra oposición total a hechos como este, que nos dañan a toda la ciudadanía y especialmente a su familia".
Además, ha explicado que el Ayuntamiento ha trabajado para reponer lo antes posible la placa que se inauguró el pasado sábado junto al área infantil y el circuito biosaludable del parque Castilla-La Mancha.
Al acto asistieron la familia de Sandra Palo, junto con el vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, consejero de Presidencia y portavoz del Gobierno regional, Pedro Rollán; la alcaldesa de Getafe, Sara Hernández, y concejales de la Corporación municipal, así como decenas de vecinos.
Por último, la portavoz de Cs en Getafe, Mónica Cobo, ha afirmado que "no puedo más que expresar mi repulsa y condena ante estos actos sin calificativos posibles". "Sandra siempre estará en nuestros corazones, nadie podrá manchar su recuerdo", ha apostillado.
