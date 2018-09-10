La actriz Olivia Newton-John padece cáncer por tercera vez

La actriz y cantante australiana, Olivia Newton-John, ha confirmado durante una entrevista en el programa australiano Sunday Night que se está tratando un tumor en la parte baja de la columna vertebral. "Lo estoy tratando con medicinas modernas y terapias naturales, me está yendo muy bien", ha admitido la actriz que dio vida a Sandy en Grease.
La artista ha explicado que los doctores descubrieron un tumor en la base de su espina dorsal el año pasado. Por ello, está pasando por radioterapia. Newton-John ha contado que también está tratándose con remedios naturales, incluyendo marihuana medicinal que su marido cultiva en el rancho de la pareja en Santa Bárbara. "Creo que ganaré y ese es mi objetivo", ha dicho, quien se ha mostrado optimista y determinada en su nueva lucha contra el cáncer.
Es la tercera vez que padece cáncer desde que en 1992 le fuera diagnosticado un cáncer de mama. Tras tratarse en aquella primera ocasión, volvió a batallar contra la enfermedad en 2013, aunque entonces decidió no anunciarlo públicamente, según ha apuntado en el programa australiano.
