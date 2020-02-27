Admiten a trámite una querella contra Netflix por emitir una comedia sobre Jesucristo gay

madrid
El juzgado de Instrucción número 4 de Colmenar Viejo (Madrid) ha admitido a trámite una querella contra Netflix por distribuir en España la película La primera tentación de Cristo, la polémica comedia televisiva en la que Jesucristo es presentado como homosexual.
La querella fue presentada por la Asociación Española de Abogados Cristianos el pasado mes de diciembre y ha sido admitida a trámite según ha adelantado la asociación y ha podido confirmar Público.
La organización de juristas considera que la plataforma de contenidos online con la emisión de este filme está cometiendo un delito contra los sentimientos religiosos, en la modalidad de escarnio, tipificado en el artículo 525 del Código Penal.
A través de un comunicado, la presidenta de la asociación, Polonia Castellanos, ha explicado que la película "hace escarnio de los dogmas cristianos presentando a Jesucristo como inepto y homosexual". Además, destaca que "del argumento del filme se evidencia la intención de injuriar, humillar y menospreciar la fe católica, con el propósito de herir los sentimientos religiosos de los cristianos".
La Justicia de Río de Janeiro ordenó a Netflix el pasado mes de enero retirar la polémica comedia. El juez Benedicto Abicair, de la sexta sala civil, argumentó que la exhibición de la comedia puede ocasionar más daños que prohibirla y que por ello prefirió "recurrir a la cautela" para "calmar los ánimos".
