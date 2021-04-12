LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
La Asociación de Mujeres Cineastas y de Medios de Comunicación (CIMA) y el Festival Internacional de Cine de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria aseguran que la presidenta de CIMA y miembro del jurado del certamen, Cristina Andreu, ha sido agredida por el periodista Luis Roca Arencibia y la productora Marta de Santa Ana Pulido.
La cineasta Cristina Andreu y la guionista Virginia Yagüe, presentes en Gran Canaria como miembros del jurado del festival, estaban sentadas la noche de este sábado en un restaurante, cuyas cámaras de seguridad grabaron lo ocurrido, cuando la productora Marta de Santa Ana Pulido se acercó y las fotografió con su teléfono móvil al tiempo que profería insultos contra Cristina Andreu, afirman CIMA y la organización del festival en un comunicado.
Inmediatamente después, Luis Roca Arencibia, actual secretario de Comunicación de la Sección Sindical Interempresas CCOO Endesa y presidente de Audiovisual Plural de Canarias, golpeó con la mano en la cara a la cineasta y le profirió varios insultos. Las lesiones provocadas por la agresión sufrida provocaron varias lesiones a Cristina Andreu, que ha denunciado lo sucedido en la comisaría.
CIMA denunció a principios del pasado mes a la productora Marta de Santa Ana Pulido por realizar uso indebido del nombre Asociación de Mujeres Cineastas y de Medios Audiovisuales al igual que del lema #MásMujeres ideado para la campaña de sensibilización de los GOYAS en febrero de 2018.
