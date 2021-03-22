madrid
La mujer de 43 años, la niña de 12 y el niño de 6, todos uruguayos, que sufrieron heridas graves este domingo en un domicilio de Alcoi (Alacant) apuñalados por la expareja, un hombre de 33 que posteriormente se suicidó, siguen en estado grave aunque en un principio no se teme por sus vidas.
Fuentes de la investigación han informado a Efe de que los dos menores siguen ingresados con pronóstico reservado en el hospital General de Alicante, donde en la tarde del domingo fueron intervenidos de urgencia. Por su parte, la madre fue trasladada al hospital Virgen de los Lirios de Alcoi, donde sigue también con pronóstico reservado.
La tentativa de crimen machista ocurrió este domingo, poco antes de las 18.00 horas, en una vivienda del número 18 de la avenida Hispanidad de Alcoi, donde en un primer momento se recibió aviso de que la madre había conseguido salir al portal sangrando con una herida en el abdomen.
El presunto agresor, también uruguayo, había infligido una cuchillada a su hija y provocó un corte grave en el cuello al hijo antes de apuñalarse a sí mismo en el pecho con la intención de quitarse la vida, lo que ocurrió poco después de que fuera traslado al hospital Virgen de los Lirios bajo custodia de la Policía Nacional debido a la gravedad de las heridas.
En el domicilio donde ocurrió la tentativa del crimen estaba una mujer de avanzada edad en silla de ruedas, también originaria de Uruguay, que no resultó agredida en un caso que investigan agentes de la Policía Nacional.
