La agresión a una joven de 25 años en Almería, confirmada como caso de violencia machista

almeriaActualizado:
La Subdelegación del Gobierno en Almería ha confirmado este domingo que la agresión a una joven de 25 años, presuntamente por parte de su expareja, es un caso de violencia de género. Por lo tanto, ha sido incluido en el Sistema de Seguimiento Integral en los casos de Violencia de Género (Sistema VioGén)
La chica, que se encuentra ingresada en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del Hospital Universitario Torrecárdenas, en Almería, no era usuaria del Instituto Andaluz de la Mujer (IAM), así que no había solicitado apoyo a dicho organismo por violencia machista previamente.
La Comisaría Provincial de Almería ha confirmado a los medios que el presunto agresor se encuentra detenido, que hay en marcha una investigación policial para esclarecer los hechos y que la vida de la mujer "no corre peligro" en "este momento".
Según informaba La Voz de Almería , el supuesto agresor impactó su vehículo contra el de la víctima —cerca de la rotonda que conecta los barrios almerienses de El Alquián, El Toyo y Retamar, camino del aeropuerto— a la que posteriormente sacó del turismo para golpearla sobre la calzada hasta que llegaron los primeros agentes policiales.
Hacia las 07:00 horas del sábado, los servicios de emergencias recibieron la alerta y se trasladaron al lugar, a donde también fueron movilizados efectivos de la Policía Nacional y de la Policía Local, así como sanitarios de la Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES) 061.
El equipo médico se encargó del traslado de la joven, que, según La Voz de Almería, ingresó en estado grave y, actualmente, después de haber sido intervenida, se encuentra estable.
El presunto agresor, informaba el diario almeriense, desapareció unas horas hasta que, finalmente, se entregó en la Comisaría Provincial de Almería de la Policía Nacional.
