La Ertzaintza busca desde el pasado viernes a un varón por agredir, presuntamente, a su pareja en Barakaldo (Bizkaia) con un arma blanca en el cuello. La víctima, una mujer, sufrió heridas leves, de las que tuvo que ser tratada en el Hospital de Cruces, donde posteriormente fue dada de alta.

Según ha informado el Departamento vasco de Seguridad, el ataque se llevó a cabo a las nueve y cuarto de la noche de este pasado viernes en Barakaldo, por lo que se intenta localizar al joven autor de la agresión por un presunto delito de violencia de género, tras haber provocado heridas leves a su novia.

El presunto agresor está identificado y la Policía autonómica ha abierto una investigación para aclarar las circunstancias del caso. Este lunes continuaba con las labores para localizarle, ya que está desaparecido desde el momento de la agresión.

