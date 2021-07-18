Estás leyendo: Una mujer, herida grave tras ser apuñalada por su pareja en Madrid

Público
Público

Una mujer, herida grave tras ser apuñalada por su pareja en Madrid

El hombre, de 34 años, fue arrestado la noche del sábado en Velilla de San Antonio como presunto autor del apuñalamiento de la mujer, con la que mantenía una relación sentimental.

Policía Nacional
Agentes de la Policía Nacional en una imagen de archivo. Brais Lorenzo / EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

Un hombre de 34 años ha sido arrestado como presunto autor del apuñalamiento que la noche de este sábado dejó herida de carácter muy grave a su pareja en Velilla de San Antonio, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de la Guardia Civil.

Los hechos se produjeron sobre las 21.08 horas en un domicilio ubicado en el número 47 de la calle Mayor. Una mujer de 52 años alertó a los servicios de emergencias tras haber sufrido una herida de arma blanca en el tórax.

Al lugar acudieron sanitarios del Summa-112 que, tras estabilizar a la mujer en el lugar, la trasladaron al Hospital Gregorio Marañón de Madrid, donde quedó ingresada con pronóstico grave, según han indicado a Europa Press fuentes de Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid.

Un hombre, de origen rumano y de 34 años, fue arrestado la noche del sábado como presunto autor del apuñalamiento de la mujer, con la que mantenía una relación sentimental.

Agentes de la Policía Judicial del Cuartel de la Guardia Civil de Rivas Vaciamadrid se han hecho cargo de la investigación de este caso de violencia de género. No constan denuncias previas por maltrato ni orden de alojamiento en la pareja, han indicado fuentes del Instituto Armado.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público