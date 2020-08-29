león
La Policía Nacional investiga la agresión cometida contra dos agentes de la Policía Local de León que recibieron una paliza cuando intervinieron en una reunión de varias personas que se encontraban sin mascarilla y sin respetar la distancia social en la avenida de Antibióticos de León capital.
Ambos agentes estuvieron toda la noche ingresados en el Hospital de León después de la agresión, ocurrida la madrugada del pasado viernes y en la que participaron unas 12 personas, según han explicado a Efe este sábado fuentes de la Policía Local de León.
Los agentes permanecen de baja y se están recuperando de sus heridas, las más preocupantes las contusiones en la mandíbula y en la cara en general, donde ambos tuvieron que recibir puntos de sutura.
Según han confirmado las mismas fuentes, los agentes habían recibido varias llamadas alertando de que un grupo de personas estaba haciendo mucho ruido y se encontraba reunido sin respetar las medidas sanitarias.
Cuando los agentes llegaron al lugar de la reunión, al identificar a las personas que no estaban respetando las medidas marcadas por la covid-19, estos se enfrentaron y comenzaron a golpearles.
La investigación está ahora en manos de la Policía Nacional que ya trabaja tanto para esclarecer los hechos como para identificar a los culpables, sin que por el momento haya habido ninguna detención, según ha informado a Efe la Subdelegación del Gobierno.
Respecto al suceso, el vicepresidente de la Junta de Castilla y León, Francisco Igea, mediante la red social Twitter, ha calificado la agresión como "salvaje y cobarde" .
"Toda nuestra solidaridad y nuestro afecto con la policía municipal de León y todas las fuerzas del orden que estos días velan por la salud de todos. No es tolerable y no lo toleraremos", ha expresado Igea.
