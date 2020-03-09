SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE
La Guardia Civil ha detenido a tres varones por su presunta implicación en un supuesto delito de agresión sexual a una menor, según ha informado la Benemérita.
Los hechos ocurrieron la pasada madrugada en el municipio de San Andrés y Sauces, en la isla de La Palma.
Según ha informado la Cadena SER, la víctima tiene 14 años y recibió atención médica en el Hospital General de La Palma. Los agentes de la Guardia Civil se encuentran investigando los hechos y realizando las gestiones y comprobaciones convenientes para esclarecer lo ocurrido.
016. Teléfono de atención a víctimas de violencia de género. Es gratuito y no deja rastro en la factura.
