Suspendido un partido de fútbol tras un intento de agresión sexual a una jugadora

La jugadora ha acudido a las instalaciones donde se iba a jugar el partido en los campos de Prado Viejo en Logroño, y, entre lágrimas, ha relatado a sus compañeras lo que le había ocurrido.

Imagen de archivo de un partido de fútbol.

Logroño

efe

Un partido de fútbol femenino que se iba a celebrar esta tarde en Logroño, entre los equipos de la Sociedad Deportiva Logroñés y La Calzada, de Santo Domingo, ha sido suspendido después de que una jugadora del equipo local haya denunciado un intento de agresión sexual ocurrido poco antes.

Así lo ha confirmado a Efe el presidente de la Sociedad Deportiva Logroñés, Eduardo Guerra, que ha recalcado que, "en cualquier caso hay que ser cautos" con lo ocurrido y "esperar a que sea las autoridades ofrezcan dato oficiales".

Ha relatado que la jugadora, una joven de unos veinte años, ha acudido a las instalaciones donde se iba a jugar el partido, los campos de Prado Viejo en Logroño, y, entre lágrimas, ha relatado a sus compañeras lo que le había ocurrido.

En ese momento el entrenador del equipo ha conminado a la jugadora a acudir a la Jefatura Superior de Policía de La Rioja, que se encuentra a apenas cien metros de estas instalaciones.

El club ha comunicado a su rival y al árbitro lo sucedido "y hay que agradecer que ni el equipo ni la Federación han puesto ninguna pega para suspender el partido y ya se buscará una nueva fecha" porque "las compañeras de la chica estaban muy afectadas", ha relatado Guerra.

