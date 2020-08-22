Estás leyendo: Dos detenidos por agredir e insultar a una persona trans en Salt

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a un hombre de 21 años y a una menor de edad como presuntos autores de un delito de trato degradante y vejatorio y un delito de robo con violencia e intimidación en grado de tentativa contra una trans.

Agentes de orden público de Mossos d'Esquadra / EFE
girona

Actualizado:

europa press

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a un hombre de 21 años y a una menor de edad como presuntos autores de un delito de trato degradante y vejatorio y un delito de robo con violencia e intimidación en grado de tentativa contra una trans en Salt (Girona).

Los hechos ocurrieron la tarde del 13 de agosto, cuando la víctima paseaba por la calle Sant Antoni y los agresores se le acercaron y empezaron a increparla con insultos transfóbicos y le escupieron, informa la policía catalana este sábado en un comunicado.

Tras seguirla mientras la insultaban, los autores tiraron de su bolso para robárselo, y al ver que no podían empezaron a darle golpes de puño en la cara y por el cuerpo, haciéndola caer al suelo: la víctima pidió ayuda, por lo que algunos vecinos se acercaron y los agresores huyeron.

La policía averiguó la identidad de los jóvenes, que fueron detenidos en Girona por una patrulla este miércoles, y la investigación no se da por cerrada ya que se podrían haber producido hechos similares con otras personas del colectivo LGTBI.

El detenido no tiene antecedentes y ha sido puesto en libertad con cargos por el juzgado en funciones de guardia de Girona, mientras que la menor ha sido citada próximamente para declarar ante la Fiscalía de Menores.

