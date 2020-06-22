Estás leyendo: Dos vigilantes del Metro de Barcelona, apartados por tirar por las escaleras a un hombre sin mascarilla

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Agresiones en la desescalada Dos vigilantes del Metro de Barcelona, apartados por tirar por las escaleras a un hombre sin mascarilla

Los hechos tuvieron lugar el sábado por la mañana, hacia las 10.30 horas, en la estación de La Sagrera de la L9/10 del Metro de Barcelona.

Vídeo difundido por redes sociales en el Metro de Barcelona. / Archivo
Vídeo difundido por redes sociales en el Metro de Barcelona. / Archivo

barcelona

Actualizado:

Europa Press

Los dos vigilantes de seguridad del Metro de Barcelona que este sábado lanzaron al suelo a un hombre desde unas escaleras han sido apartados del servicio de manera cautelar por su empresa, según han informado fuentes de Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB).

Los hechos ocurrieron el sábado por la mañana, hacía las 10.30 horas, en la estación de La Sagrera de la L9/10 del Metro de Barcelona y, según las mismas fuentes, el usuario entró en las instalaciones sin mascarilla.

TMB: "Se produjo un forcejeo y la caída del usuario al suelo"

En un primer momento los vigilantes le pidieron al hombre que se la pusiera o saliera a buscar una, pero este se negó y le instaron a abandonar las instalaciones. A partir de ahí, cuando se dirigía a subir al vestíbulo, el usuario "propició varios golpes a uno de los vigilantes".

Según TMB, en la salida a la calle, se produjo un forcejeo y "la caída del usuario al suelo", lo que, según la administración, se muestra en un vídeo difundido por redes sociales.

La agresión

En el incidente intervinieron los Mossos d'Esquadra, y uno de los vigilantes presentó una denuncia contra el usuario por la agresión, por la que la policía catalana está instruyendo diligencias.

TMB abrió el domingo un expediente sobre la actuación de los vigilantes, que se ha trasladado a la empresa de seguridad para que adopte las medidas que corresponda en el ámbito laboral.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público