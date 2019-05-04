Siete personas han agredido este sábado a un maquinista en la estación de Peñagrande (Madrid), denuncia el Sindicato del Metro de Madrid. El ataque se produjo al comienzo de la jornada, según ha informado la organización.
Los individuos activaron la alarma del tren cuando éste se encontraba parado en el andén, y mientras el maquinista intentaba rearmarlo, agredieron al trabajador y le robaron las gafas, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes sindicales.
Tras la agresión, los agresores se dieron a la fuga por la estación y el maquinista rechazó asistencia sanitaria para interponer una denuncia lo antes posible.
