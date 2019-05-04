El primo de Zumosol fue la imagen televisiva que en los noventa sirvió para denunciar el acoso escolar. Un simple anuncio de zumos que, además, consiguió quedar para el recuerdo en la memoria popular y aun hoy se sigue utilizando como referencia.
Sergio, actor que realizó aquel spot, ha confesado en una entrevista en La Sexta que sufrió bullying. "Ni siquiera mis padres sabían que yo, cuando fui pequeño, de 14 a 17 años sufrí bullying", ha confesado en la cadena de televisión.
"La humillación constante y diaria hacen que uno deje de pensar que sirve para nada. Te sientes un inútil, piensas que sobras en este mundo y entonces te pasan por la cabeza cosas que no deberían pasarle a ningún niño ni adolescente", asegura el actor en La Sexta.
Sin embargo, advierte que las cosas cambiaron a partir de un cambio físico muy llamativo: "A los 18 pegué un cambio muy brusco físicamente y ya la gente no se metía conmigo, pero fue como el sueño de mi inconsciente hecho realidad", dice Sergio sobre interpretar un papel contra el acoso escolar.
Más de la mitad de los niños españoles ha sufrido algún tipo de violencia o humillación en el colegio y casi uno de cada cuatro admite haber participado en algún acto de violencia o humillación hacia otros compañeros.
Casi mil hechos graves han sido denunciados a lo largo de 2018 ante las Fuerzas de Seguridad del Estado, según datos del Ministerio del Interior, algo menos que el año anterior –cuando se registraron 1.054 denuncias de delitos de acoso escolar–.
