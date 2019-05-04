La filtración a la prensa de conversaciones confidenciales del Gobierno británico sobre la participación de la empresa china Huawei en el desarrollo de la red de 5G en el Reino Unido no constituyó un delito, informó este sábado la Policía Metropolitana de Londres (MET).

El comisario adjunto de la MET, Neil Basu, explicó que la difusión en abril del contenido de una reunión del oficial Consejo de Seguridad Nacional, presuntamente por parte de uno de los mi nistros asistentes, no supuso, por la naturaleza de los datos, una infracción a la ley.

"La filtración no constituyó un delito, ni al amparo de la ley de secretos oficiales ni de la de mala conducta en cargo público. No se ha cometido ningún delito, por lo que no es un asunto para la Policía", afirmó.

Gracias a esa filtración, el periódico The Daily Telegraph reveló el 24 de abril que la primera ministra británica, Theresa May, había autorizado en una reunión del Consejo que Huawei desarrollara aspectos no clave de la red de 5G, como antenas, pese a la oposición de cinco ministros que temían por la seguridad nacional.

El 1 de mayo, May destituyó a su titular de Defensa, Gavin Williamson, después de que una investigación interna lo señalara como responsable de la filtración, lo que él niega.

Al considerar que no hay delito, la Policía no investigará ahora la fuga de información, que se produce en un momento de rivalidad entre los ministros que se posicionan como posibles sucesores de May.