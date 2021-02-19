Estás leyendo: El 'Aita Mari' rescata en cinco horas a 148 personas a la deriva cerca de la costa libia

Público
Público

El 'Aita Mari' rescata en cinco horas a 148 personas a la deriva cerca de la costa libia

La ONG Salvamento Marítimo Humanitario pide ayuda para rescatar a 46 personas más a la deriva en el Mediterráneo Central, después de que su buque se haya quedado sin espacio.

El barco Aita Mari, del proyecto Maydayterraneo.- MAYDAYTERRANEO
El barco Aita Mari, del proyecto Maydayterraneo.- MAYDAYTERRANEO.

madrid

Actualizado:

La ONG Salvamento Marítimo Humanitario (SMH) pidió este viernes ayuda para rescatar a 46 personas en una patera a la deriva localizadas por su buque 'Aita Mari' frente a las costas de Libia.

Tras el rescate de 102 náufragos esta madrugada, el barco se ha quedado "sin espacio" para acoger a los recién encontrados, ya que su capacidad máxima es de 120 personas.

Según la ONG, su tripulación ha repartido chalecos y ha garantizado la estabilidad de este bote "mientras se encuentra una solución". Ha reclamado además la colaboración de las guardias costeras de Malta e Italia, y se ha dado aviso a los barcos comerciales que se encuentran en la zona.

Por otra parte, SMH volvió a exigir "la presencia de buques de la Unión Europea (Frontex) en la zona, puesto que el salvamento en el mar no debería de depender de embarcaciones de ONG".

En cuanto a las 102 personas rescatadas esta mañana, siete de ellas son mujeres, y de dos de ellas están embarazadas. Hay un bebé de siete meses, y los 94 restantes son varones. Un hombre se halla en observación en la clínica del barco por las quemaduras que produce la mezcla entre agua salada y el combustible.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público