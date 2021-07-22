MADRIDActualizado:
El exlíder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, dirigirá un posgrado de liderazgo político en el Centro de Enseñanza Superior (CES) Cardenal Cisneros, donde impartirán clases otros ponentes como el socialista Eduardo Madina o el escritor Mario Vargas Llosa.
Además el centro indica que los ponentes compartirán "en exclusiva" sus propias experiencias profesionales, sus habilidades y puntos fuertes que les han permitido avanzar y liderar el mundo de la política, el derecho, la economía o la empresa, así como las claves reales de sus éxitos y fracasos.
Rivera se ha implicado en la elaboración del programa del posgrado, tanto en su diseño como en su ejecución. Entre los contenidos se tratarán se encuentra la gestión de gabinetes; la transparencia y la lucha contra la corrupción; y la comunicación estratégica.
Según el centro, el premio nobel Mario Vargas Llosa, los políticos o ex políticos Eduardo Madina, Borja Sémper, Josep Piqué, Alberto Ruiz Gallardón o Nicolás Redondo también enseñarán a los participantes.El expresidente de Colombia Álvaro Uribe, el líder opositor venezolano Leopoldo López o el doctor en Economía Daniel Lacalle serán otros de los ponentes.
El CES añade que el programa está dirigido a profesionales del ámbito institucional, tanto a cargos públicos en activo como a los miembros de sus equipos, a directivos del área de relaciones institucionales del sector empresarial y a otros profesionales del sector privado interesados en desarrollar su carrera profesional en el ámbito de la política.
La admisión al posgrado se realizará tras un proceso de selección que constará de una fase de cribado curricular y una entrevista personal y los participantes realizarán una estancia en Bruselas para conocer de los líderes políticos europeos el funcionamiento de las instituciones europeas y organismos internacionales.
