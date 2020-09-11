Estás leyendo: Hallan el cadáver de una niña en una balsa de riego en El Ejido (Almería)

Almería Hallan el cadáver de una niña en una balsa de riego en El Ejido (Almería)

La Guardia Civil ya ha abierto diligencias y se ha procedido al levantamiento del cadáver de la menor, que podría tener entre cuatro y siete años de edad.

Agentes de la Guardia Civil. / Europa Press / Archivo
almería

europa press

El cuerpo sin vida de una niña ha sido hallado este viernes en una balsa de riego ubicada en una zona de invernaderos de la carretera AL-4103 de Matagorda en El Ejido (Almería), ante lo que la Guardia Civil ha abierto una investigación para conocer las causas de los hechos.

Fuentes del servicio unificado de emergencias 112 Andalucía han indicado que fue sobre las 13.30 horas cuando un particular llamó para alertar de que había sacado del agua el cuerpo de la pequeña, quien presentaba signos de ahogamiento, según su relato.

Los servicios han dado aviso a la Guardia Civil, Policía Local y servicios sanitarios. Los investigadores han confirmado el fallecimiento de la menor cuya edad aún no se ha determinado y que podría estar entre los cuatro y siete años, según los primeros indicios. La Guardia Civil ya ha abierto diligencias y se ha procedido al levantamiento del cadáver.

