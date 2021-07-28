Estás leyendo: Los alumnos de más de seis años deberán llevar mascarilla en el colegio

Público
Público

Los alumnos de más de seis años deberán llevar mascarilla en el colegio

Esta medida que se prevé para el comienzo del curso escolar podría variar dependiendo de la situación epidemiológica y el número de vacunados.

Un niño haciendo deberes en el colegio.
Un niño haciendo deberes en el colegio. Pixabay

madrid

La Comunidad de Madrid ha decidido que todo el alumnado mayor de seis años lleve mascarilla en los centros educativos a partir de septiembre, por lo menos durante el comienzo del curso escolar. Esta medida puede modificarse según la situación epidemiológica y el número de vacunados que tenga la región en ese determinado momento.

De esta forma, aunque se garantice la distancia de seguridad interpersonal o se esté con el grupo burbuja, todos los niños deberán llevar la mascarilla. Más flexible es su uso en el exterior que dependerá de como vaya mejorando la pandemia. 

Los niños con enfermedades crónicas quedan libres de esta normativa. Además, la Comunidad de Madrid da el visto bueno a las mascarillas trasparentes puesto que son de gran ayuda para aquellos niños que tienen un problema auditivo.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público