Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Amianto El comité de Metro de Barcelona denuncia la muerte de un exempleado por amianto

Los trabajadores han elevado a 150 los trabajadores que tienen problemas pulmonares en diferentes grados.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Foto de archivo del metro de Barcelona. / EFE

Foto de archivo del metro de Barcelona. / EFE

El comité de empresa de Metro de Barcelona ha denunciado este jueves que al menos un extrabajador del suburbano barcelonés falleció a causa de un cáncer relacionado con el amianto.

En rueda de prensa, los trabajadores del metro han explicado que hace unos meses un trabajador jubilado que había estado expuesto al amianto en las instalaciones del suburbano falleció tras serle detectado en una biopsia que tenía fibras de amianto en su tejido pulmonar.

La compañía TMB reconoció este miércoles que un total de 20 trabajadores, de los 620 que se han sometido voluntariamente al programa de vigilancia específica para empleados que han estado expuestos al amianto, sufren alteraciones pulmonares, aunque no son graves y no requieren tratamiento médico.

Sin embargo, el comité, que ha convocado paros de dos horas por turno del 25 al 28 de este mes, ha elevado a 150 los trabajadores que tienen problemas pulmonares en diferentes grados.

(Habrá ampliación)

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad