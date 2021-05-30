Estás leyendo: Un anciano en riesgo de pobreza recupera todos los ahorros que perdió tras invertirlos en el Banco Popular

Público
Público

Anciano Banco Popular Un anciano en riesgo de pobreza recupera todos los ahorros que perdió tras invertirlos en el Banco Popular

Gregorio Vázquez,de 84 años, perdió todos sus ahorros tras la caída del Banco Popular. Ahora, la Justicia le da la razón.

Un hombre saca dinero de un cajero automático del Banco Popular, en la localidad barcelonesa de Vilanova i la Geltru, en una foto del 7 de junio de 2017, el día que se anunció la resolución de la entidad. AFP/Lluis Gené
Imagen de archivo de hombre sacando dinero de un cajero automático del Banco Popular, en la localidad barcelonesa de Vilanova i la Geltru. - Lluis Gené / AFP

MADRID

Actualizado:

Gregorio Vázquez, de 84 años, lleva cuatro años luchando contra la pobreza tras haber perdido todos sus ahorros durante la adjudicación del Banco Popular, donde había invertido en acciones más de 730.000 euros progresivamente, al Banco Santander. Hasta ahora, la entidad se había negado a reconocer el derecho de Gregorio a recuperar sus ahorros, según informa El Confidencial.

Ahora, el Juzgado de Primera Instancia número 4 de L'Hospitalet de Llobregat ha demostrado que Gregorio "lo hizo sin tener conocimientos en la materia" y solo "a partir de la información facilitada por la entidad financiera", la misma que ocultó en todo momento su decadencia haciendo alarde de una falsa solvencia.

Todos los abogados por los que pasó este hombre se negaron a representarlos por el riesgo que suponía, pero finalmente consiguió que el despacho Durán y Durán asumiera dicho riesgo. Finalmente la magistrada ha dado la razón a Gregorio. Entiende que permaneció siempre fiel al banco y que fue víctima de una "falsa normalidad y fortaleza financiera simuladas". Gregorio podrá recuperar así sus ahorros. 

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público