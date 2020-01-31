Estás leyendo: Despeñan a una cabra en Gran Canaria durante las apañadas

Animalismo o barbarie Despeñan a una cabra en Gran Canaria durante las apañadas

El partido animalista PACMA denuncia estas prácticas como un "método de de control cruel, que ocasiona daños irreparables a estos animales y donde no se tiene en cuenta en ningún momento su bienestar".

El partido animalista PACMA ha denunciado en un vídeo la muerte cruel de una cabra en las apañadas. Un método de captura y retirada del mayor número posible de estos animales semisalvajes, que se lleva a cabo por personajes del mundo rural como pastores y cazadores.

Aunque en un principio supuso una alternativa válida a las batidas en 2018, las escenas muestran lo contrario. La plataforma ha catalogado esta vía como "un método de control cruel, que ocasiona daños irreparables a estos animales y donde no se tiene en cuenta en ningún momento su bienestar".

En las imágenes grabadas por las voluntarias en la zona de Güigüi se observa como una cabra huye de los perros junto a su cabrito por una ladera escarpada. El animal termina despeñándose por la ladera, de 12 metros de altura, con una soga atada al cuello.

Ante estos hechos, PACMA ha asegurado que presentarán al Cabildo de Gran Canaria un informe con una "propuesta de control ético" para la población de cabras en la isla. "No dejaremos de luchar por que el control poblacional se lleve a cabo de manera respetuosa y sin sufrimiento para los animales", ha añadido.

