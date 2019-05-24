La delegada de Europa Press de Catalunya, Anna Cristeto, será nombrada en los próximos días directora de El Periódico de Catalunya, según un comunicado de Prensa Ibérica.
La periodista gerundense, que sustituirá a Enric Hernández al frente del diario catalán, es la delegada de la agencia de noticias en Catalunya desde 2011, donde había sido también redactora jefe de Economía, Tribunales y Sucesos.
El grupo editor, que en abril anunció la compra de la totalidad del Grupo Zeta, empresa editora de este rotativo y de Sport, entre otras cabeceras, tiene previsto hacer efectivo este nombramiento "en los próximos días".
Especialista en información económica y empresarial, Cristeto ha desarrollado también su labor profesional en La Vanguardia y en las delegaciones en Barcelona de los diarios Expansión y Gaceta de los Negocios. Es licenciada en periodismo por la Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB), tiene un curso de posgrado en comunicación empresarial por la Universidad Pompeu Fabra (UPF) y cursó en 2014 el Programa de Desarrollo Directivo (PDD) del Iese Business School.
El Periódico de Catalunya está dirigido actualmente por Enric Hernández, quien se hizo cargo del rotativo a principios de 2010 en sustitución de Rafael Nadal. Prensa Ibérica edita 17 periódicos impresos y digitales en nueve comunidades autónomas y tiene un millón y medio de lectores diarios en papel (EGM) y más de 150.000 ejemplares diarios (OJD).
Por su parte, el Grupo Zeta, fundado en 1976 por Antonio Asensio Pizarro, edita seis periódicos de ámbito nacional y regional y más de una decena de revistas, si bien en enero de 2018 cerró dos de sus cabeceras históricas: Tiempo e Interviú. En 2017 vendió la editorial de libros Ediciones B al grupo editorial Penguin Random House y ha llevado a cabo varios Expedientes de Regulación de Empleo.
