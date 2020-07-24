Baleares
La Guardia Civil está realizando este viernes registros en las oficinas de la Autoridad Portuaria de Baleares (APB) en Palma, Mahón e Ibiza, en el marco de una investigación de la Fiscalía Antocorrupción.
Además, el presidente de la Autoridad Portuaria de Baleares, Joan Gual de Torrella, y otros dos directivos, permanecen desde el jueves por la noche en dependencias de la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil de Palma, según han informado fuentes de la entidad. Por el momento se desconoce si están detenidos o retenidos.
Los agentes de la Policía Judicial han bloqueado las sedes de la APB en Palma, Mahón e Ibiza. No han dejado entrar al personal mientras registran las oficinas.
Los agentes de la Policía Judicial han acudido a las oficinas de las tres sedes de la APB en las islas. En el caso de Palma, el registro comenzó anoche y en Mahón se han personado en las oficinas en torno a las 7.20 horas. Los trabajadores han salido de las dependencias para proceder a su registro.
Bajo las órdenes de la Fiscalía Anticorrupción
Se trata de una investigación impulsada bajo las órdenes de la Fiscalía Anticorrupción e iniciada hace meses. Se investigan concesiones portuarias en las islas, especialmente en Menorca y en Ibiza y Formentera, donde el negocio de los puertos deportivos, que mueve concesiones millonarias, lleva años bajo sospecha.
La operación sigue abierta y no se descartan más registros hasta finalizar las diligencias. La APB de momento no ha querido comunicar oficialmente nada a la espera del desarrollo de los acontecimientos.
