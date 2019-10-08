Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Apple El error de Siri que borra del mapa a León

Al preguntar a Siri la distancia entre León y cualquier otra provincia de España, el asistente contesta siempre dando como referencia Valladolid y no León, ciudad que para la aplicación "no existe".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La Catedral de León, en una imagen de archivo. / EUROPA PRESS

La Catedral de León, en una imagen de archivo. / EUROPA PRESS

"Aquí tienes las indicaciones para llegar a Valladolid". Esa es la respuesta de Siri cuando alguien le pregunta cómo llegar a León. Ante este error, Unión del Pueblo Leonés (UPL) ha denunciado este lunes "la falta de referencia de la compañía Apple" para saber las distancias entre la ciudad olvidada por Siri y el resto de las provincias españolas a través del asistente de voz de iOS.

Una circunstancia que ha constatado UPL una vez comprobadas las distancias erróneas entre León y diferentes localidades como Oviedo o Madrid después de reconocer que "no sabe dónde se encuentra la ciudad de León".

Al preguntar a Siri la distancia entre León y cualquier otra provincia de España, el asistente contesta siempre dando como referencia Valladolid y no León, ciudad que para la aplicación "no existe".

Por todo ello, desde Unión del Pueblo Leonés han denunciado esta situación que "no puede continuar sucediendo", por lo que han avanzado que remitirán una carta a Apple España para que de "modo inmediato" se solucione este problema.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad