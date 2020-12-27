Estás leyendo: Asesinada una mujer al ser apuñalada por su pareja en Villarrubia de los Ojos

Público
Público

Violencia machista Asesinada una mujer al ser apuñalada por su pareja en Villarrubia de los Ojos

El asesinato ha ocurrido en la vivienda en la que convivían en la localidad ciudadrealeña. El agresor ha huido y está siendo buscado por la Guardia Civil.

Tres detenidos por estafar 135.000 euros usando tarjetas de combustible para repostajes ficticios
Un agente de la Guardia Civil.

Ciudad Real

Actualizado:

europa press

Una mujer de unos 50 años de edad ha muerto este domingo tras ser apuñalada en el cuello a manos de su pareja en la vivienda en la que convivían en la localidad ciudadrealeña de Villarrubia de los Ojos.

Así lo han confirmado fuentes de la Guardia Civil, que añaden que se está buscando al presunto autor de estos hechos tras haber huido.

De su lado, desde el Servicio de Atención a Urgencias y Emergencias 112 de Castilla-La Mancha han indicado que han recibido un aviso sobre las 17.40 horas por este suceso, ocurrido en la Avenida Carmen del municipio.

Al lugar se ha desplazado agentes la Guardia Civil y la Policía Local, que han hallado a esta mujer con un corte de arma blanca en el cuello. También ha acudido un helicóptero medicalizado y dos ambulancias, que no han podido hacer nada por salvar la vida de la víctima.

El asesino no tenía denuncias previas por agresión ni por malos tratos, según fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno, que confirman que se trata de caso de violencia de género.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público