Asesinada una turista española en Costa Rica

El Organismo de Investigación Judicial de Costa Rica investiga la muerte de una turista española, de 31 años, que fue localizada el pasado domingo en las afueras del hotel donde se alojaba en Costa Rica, con lesiones de posible asfixia. El Ministerio de Seguridad Pública (MSP) del país informó este lunes del arresto de un hombre de nacionalidad nicaragüense como sospechoso.
La ciudadana española ha sido identificada como Arantxa López Gutiérrez, de 31 años y estaba terminando sus estudios de Fisioterapia. Su cuerpo fue encontrado en las inmediaciones del hotel Laguna Lodge, en el Parque Nacional de Tortuguero, según fuentes familiares.
Según ha podido saber Público, la mujer viajaba junto a un grupo de doce amigos para conocer el país y tenían prevista una excursión por esta conocida zona turística. Salió a correr por la mañana y al no presentarse al encuentro sus compañeros emprendieron la búsqueda.
Una turista del grupo encontró el cuerpo de la joven que, según el informe preliminar de la policía costarricense, presentaba marcas en el cuello, lo que hace presumir "lesiones por asfixia", según este organismo policial.
El sospechoso es un nicaragüense de apellido Díaz de 33 años, quien fue arrestado en Barra del Colorado, provincia de Limón, una recóndita zona del Caribe del país cercana a la frontera con Nicaragua. Según la información oficial, el nicaragüense se encuentra en condición migratoria irregular y está a las órdenes de las autoridades judiciales en Pococí, Limón.
Familiares de los turistas españoles que acompañaban a la fallecida han señalado que han llegado a Costa Rica los padres de la joven, natural de Alicante y residente con su pareja en la localidad madrileña de San Fernando de Henares. Se desconoce por el momento cuánto tardarán las autoridades de Costa Rica en autorizar la repatriación del cuerpo de la fallecida.
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la comunidad de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>