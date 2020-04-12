Estás leyendo: Detenido un hombre en Palencia por lanzar a su perro desde un balcón después de ser denunciado por salir a la calle

El hombre, que fue puesto a disposición judicial por los agentes de la Policía, propinó una brutal paliza al animal que acabó con su vida.

Un coche de la Policía Local. Radio Palencia
Un coche de la Policía Local de Palencia. 

La crueldad contra los animales no cesa ni en tiempos de aislamiento. Un hombre de 33 años ha sido detenido en Palencia después de arrojar a su perro por el balcón, según informó el diario El Norte de Castilla. Una vez en el suelo, el hombre propinó una brutal paliza al animal que falleció minutos después. 

Hasta la calle Padre Faustino Calvo de Palencia se desplazaron varias patrullas de la Policía alertadas por los vecinos que presenciaron los hechos. En torno a las 9:20 horas, los agentes detuvieron al hombre que fue puesto a disposición judicial acusado de maltrato animal por lo que podría enfrentarse a la pena de entre tres meses y un año de prisión, según el artículo 337 del Código Penal. 

Al parecer, contra el detenido había sido interpuesta una denuncia previa por incumplimiento del decreto del estado de alarma, después de que fuera sorprendido caminando sin justificación por la zona de la Dársena del Canal palentino. Al parecer esta frustración pudo ser la causa del asesinato del perro. 

La pandemia está desatando una ola de asesinatos contra los animales en todo el mundo. Una situación especialmente crítica en perros y gatos que sufren la crueldad humana con mayor virulencia. Refugios y voluntarios movilizan estos días sus limitados recursos para evitar que hechos como el de Palencia no se vuelvan a repetir. 

