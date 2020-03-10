Estás leyendo: Detenido tras matar a su madre de 87 años de un golpe en la cabeza en Madrid

Asesinato Detenido tras matar a su madre de 87 años de un golpe en la cabeza en Madrid

El ataque ha ocurrido en el interior del domicilio que compartían en el distrito de San Blas de la capital, donde los primeros agentes trataron de reanimar a la víctima que presentaba un traumatismo craneoencefálico severo.

Agentes de Policía Nacional han detenido la madrugada de este martes en el distrito de San Blas a un hombre de 58 años han como presunto autor de la muerte de su madre de 87 años, según han informado fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Madrid.

El ataque ha ocurrido en el interior del domicilio, situado en la calle Arcos de Jalón, donde el hombre habría propinado un fuerte golpe en la cabeza a su madre. Los primeros agentes en desplazarse trataron de auxiliar a la mujer.

Fuentes de Emergencias Madrid han explicado que la maniobra de reanimación cardiopulmonar fue continuada por los sanitarios de Sammur-Protección Civil, que consiguieron sacarla de la parada.

Los ejercicios continuaron durante 40 minutos, pero finalmente solo se pudo certificar el fallecimiento de la víctima, que presentaba un traumatismo craneoencefálico severo.

Hasta el domicilio se trasladaron agentes del grupo de homicidios que se han hecho cargo de la investigación y del Grupo de Delitos Violentos de Policía Científica para realizar la correspondiente inspección ocular.

